Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter attack aircraft from An F-35B Lightning II fighter attack aircraft from VMFA 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between the Queen Elizabeth and America. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6796323
    VIRIN: 210820-N-DB724-1104
    Resolution: 4601x3067
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    USS America
    F-35B II Lightning
    VMFA 211
    HMS Queen Elizabeth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT