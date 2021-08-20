USS America conducts flight operations with F-35s embarked on HMS Queen Elizabeth

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter attack aircraft from VMFA 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between the Queen Elizabeth and America. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

