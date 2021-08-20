Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 9 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2021) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load inert ordnance into F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), during flight operations between the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the Royal Navy. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 19:13
    Photo ID: 6796297
    VIRIN: 210820-N-IO312-1203
    Resolution: 4968x3312
    Size: 855.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    Flight operations
    flight deck
    USS America
    VMFA 211
    HMS Queen Elizabeth

