    Hearts Apart: 23 FSS hosts dinner for families of deployed

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Families of U.S. Air Force Airmen wait in a drive-thru for the Hearts Apart family dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2021. The Hearts Apart family dinner gives the Moody AFB community an opportunity to connect with their Air Force family while facing the challenges involved while their loved ones are deployed or on a remote tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hearts Apart: 23 FSS hosts dinner for families of deployed [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deployed
    ACC
    Family
    outreach
    helping hand
    23rd FSS

