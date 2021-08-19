Families of U.S. Air Force Airmen wait in a drive-thru for the Hearts Apart family dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2021. The Hearts Apart family dinner gives the Moody AFB community an opportunity to connect with their Air Force family while facing the challenges involved while their loved ones are deployed or on a remote tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6796167 VIRIN: 210819-F-WE075-1018 Resolution: 4968x3316 Size: 2.86 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hearts Apart: 23 FSS hosts dinner for families of deployed [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.