    Coast Guard terminates 8 illegal charter voyages in Lake Tahoe

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crew member prepares for a boarding on Lake Tahoe, California, Aug. 7, 2021. The Coast Guard stopped eight illegal charter boats operating on Lake Tahoe during a surge operation in early August. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

