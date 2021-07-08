Coast Guard terminates 8 illegal charter voyages in Lake Tahoe

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crew member prepares for a boarding on Lake Tahoe, California, Aug. 7, 2021. The Coast Guard stopped eight illegal charter boats operating on Lake Tahoe during a surge operation in early August. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6796165
|VIRIN:
|210820-G-G0211-3001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
