Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, speaks at a media briefing on Afghanistan with Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6796129
|VIRIN:
|210820-D-BN624-0335
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Pentagon Officials Brief Media on Afghanistan [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
