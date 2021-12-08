Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALphaCompany Immediate Action Drills [Image 6 of 6]

    ALphaCompany Immediate Action Drills

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Steven Lasso, a motorman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), peers down his sights while conducting immediate action drills aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 12. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6795731
    VIRIN: 210812-M-PO838-3007
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

