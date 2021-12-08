ALphaCompany Immediate Action Drills

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct immediate action drills aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 12. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

