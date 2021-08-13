Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6795541 VIRIN: 210813-O-QO895-482 Resolution: 2449x1632 Size: 415.47 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, For Meyer, Ceremony Signals New Role, Challenges at USAMRDC [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.