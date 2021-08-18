Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210818-N-JY604-0591 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport Battle Stations

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke J McCall 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, move a litter across a simulated river during battle stations, Aug 18. After completing battle stations, students earn the title of candidate officers and enter the final phase of OCS, during which they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 10:04
    Photo ID: 6795220
    VIRIN: 210818-N-JY604-0591
    Resolution: 2956x1966
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
