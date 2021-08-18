210818-N-JY604-0591 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport Battle Stations

Officer Candidate School (OCS) students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, move a litter across a simulated river during battle stations, Aug 18. After completing battle stations, students earn the title of candidate officers and enter the final phase of OCS, during which they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

