    NSA Naples Security Department Conducts Weapons Sustainment Evolution [Image 7 of 8]

    NSA Naples Security Department Conducts Weapons Sustainment Evolution

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Delias Mares, right, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Devyn Davis, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Security Department, participate in a sustainment shoot in the Firearms Training Simulator onboard the NSA Naples Support Site installation, Aug. 19, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6795104
    VIRIN: 210819-N-HP061-1078
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 949.2 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Security Department Conducts Weapons Sustainment Evolution [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

