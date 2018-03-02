Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Ryan Denney, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Security Department, participates in a sustainment shoot in the Firearms Training Simulator onboard the NSA Naples Support Site installation, Aug. 19, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2018 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 06:42 Photo ID: 6795102 VIRIN: 210819-N-HP061-1046 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 850.88 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Security Department Conducts Weapons Sustainment Evolution [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.