PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a Sailor assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), prepare to sling load cargo beneath an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 04:22
|Photo ID:
|6795063
|VIRIN:
|210814-M-LE234-1075
|Resolution:
|5622x3748
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
