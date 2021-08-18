210818-N-AZ866-2093 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor pats meat into a pattie during a First Class Petty Officer Association burger sale at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 18, 2021. Taylor, a native of Freeport, Fla., is assigned to NSA Souda Bay’s Housing Department. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:36 Photo ID: 6795044 VIRIN: 210818-N-AZ866-2093 Resolution: 2876x4090 Size: 1.59 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.