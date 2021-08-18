NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers

210818-N-AZ866-2070 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2021) Utilitiesman 1st Class Ryan Kierl grills burgers during a First Class Petty Officer Association burger sale at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 18, 2021. Kierl, a native of Crystal Lake, Ill., is assigned to NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

