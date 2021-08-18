Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers [Image 2 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers

    GREECE

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210818-N-AZ866-2058 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mike Wright, right, prepares to hand out burgers during a First Class Petty Officer Association burger sale at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 18, 2021. Wright, a native of Charlotte, N.C., is the president of NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    FCPOA
    NSA Souda Bay

