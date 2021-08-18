210818-N-AZ866-2021 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Isac Quezada, left, purchases a burger from Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tia Yau during a First Class Petty Officer Association burger sale at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 18, 2021. Quezada, a native of Los Cuates, N.M., and Yau, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., are both assigned to NSA Souda Bay’s Security Department. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:36 Photo ID: 6795041 VIRIN: 210818-N-AZ866-2021 Resolution: 5671x3864 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s FCPOA Sells Burgers [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.