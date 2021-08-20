CFAO Training

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Aug. 20, 2021) Senior Chief Electronics Technician Brian Kelley conducts general military training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Emmons Training Center on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 01:45
|Photo ID:
|6794965
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-QY759-0016
|Resolution:
|7046x5033
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
