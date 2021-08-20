Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Training

    CFAO Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Aug. 20, 2021) Senior Chief Electronics Technician Brian Kelley conducts general military training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Emmons Training Center on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6794965
    VIRIN: 210820-N-QY759-0016
    Resolution: 7046x5033
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Training, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    training
    Emmons
    GMT
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT