WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 11, 2021) Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) sits pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Aug.11, 2021. USS Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:34 Photo ID: 6794958 VIRIN: 210811-N-QY759-0015 Resolution: 4689x3349 Size: 1.07 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Germantown at White Beach, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.