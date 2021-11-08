Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown at White Beach

    USS Germantown at White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 11, 2021) Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) sits pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Aug.11, 2021. USS Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CTF 76
    USS Germantown
    White Beach
    CFAO

