    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) Seaman Jose Ortiztorres, from Allentown, Pa., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stands lee helm watch in the ship’s pilot house. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6794926
    VIRIN: 210816-N-DB724-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS America Sailors stand watch [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigation
    US Navy
    USS America

