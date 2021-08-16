USS America Sailors stand watch

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) Seaman Jose Ortiztorres, from Allentown, Pa., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stands lee helm watch in the ship’s pilot house. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

