During a training exercise, a U.S. Army combat medic specialist with the 396th Ambulance Company, McLeansville, North Carolina, gives care to an actor, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6793256
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-FG097-0130
|Resolution:
|4530x3500
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
