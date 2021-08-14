During a training exercise, U.S. Army Reserve medics from the 396th Ambulance Company, McLeansville, North Carolina, prepare to evacuate victim actors, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:23 Photo ID: 6793254 VIRIN: 210814-F-FG097-0136 Resolution: 4896x2671 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.