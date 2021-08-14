Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations

During a training exercise, U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Mumford, combat medic specialist with the 396th Ambulance Company, McLeansville, North Carolina, coordinates an aeromedical evacuation, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

