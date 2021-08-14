Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations

During a training exercise, U.S. Army Pvt. Emonie Jones, combat medic specialist with the 396th Ambulance Company, McLeansville, North Carolina, provides medical care to a training dummy, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

