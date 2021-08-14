Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations

During a training exercise, U.S. Army Major Christian Martinez, operations officer with the Troop and Family Medical Clinic at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, waits for aeromedical evacuation, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
