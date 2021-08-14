Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During a training exercise, U.S. Army Major Christian Martinez, operations officer with the Troop and Family Medical Clinic at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, waits for aeromedical evacuation, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:22
    Photo ID: 6793243
    VIRIN: 210814-F-FG097-0066
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations
    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations
    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations
    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations
    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations
    Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk Helicopter
    Air Force
    Army
    C-130 Hercules
    Joint Service
    GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT