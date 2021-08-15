Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Griffin, a flight paramedic, and Sgt. Jonathan Jeffries, a crew chief, both with Charlie Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Kentucky, get inside a inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after picking up a medical training dummy, Aug. 15, 2021, above the Sparta Air Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The crews were participating in exercise GLOBAL MEDIC, which is the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6793148
    VIRIN: 210815-F-FG097-0201
    Resolution: 5407x3535
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    aeromedical evacuation
    Army Reserve
    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters
    GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT