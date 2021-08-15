Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Griffin, a flight paramedic, and Sgt. Jonathan Jeffries, a crew chief, both with Charlie Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Kentucky, get inside a inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after picking up a medical training dummy, Aug. 15, 2021, above the Sparta Air Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The crews were participating in exercise GLOBAL MEDIC, which is the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

