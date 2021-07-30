Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Safety Dude’ retires after 50 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    ‘Safety Dude’ retires after 50 years of service

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bernard “Safety Dude” Bruce, U.S. Air Force retired 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety and Health manager, wears his ‘Safety Dude’ hat July 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Bruce retired after a combined service of more than 50 years to the Air Force--26 years of active duty and 24 years as a government-service employee. During his time with the Air Force Bruce held many roles including being an Air Traffic Controller in the Vietnam War, a radio host for Air Force’s Radio and Television Network, the 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety and Health manager and the historian for the local Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated chapter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

