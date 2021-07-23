Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC employee graduates from US Army War College

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Amy Bednar (center), a research mathematician at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Laboratory, graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2021,. Bednar was part of a two-year distance education class, which included 391 students from military, federal agencies and other countries around the world.

