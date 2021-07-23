Amy Bednar (center), a research mathematician at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Laboratory, graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2021,. Bednar was part of a two-year distance education class, which included 391 students from military, federal agencies and other countries around the world.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6789616
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-AX962-001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC employee graduates from US Army War College, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
