Amy Bednar (center), a research mathematician at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Laboratory, graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2021,. Bednar was part of a two-year distance education class, which included 391 students from military, federal agencies and other countries around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6789616 VIRIN: 210818-A-AX962-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.65 MB Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ERDC employee graduates from US Army War College, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.