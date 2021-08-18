1/6 Deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Relief

A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, embarks a U.S. Navy landing craft utility with Assault Craft Unit Two in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. Marines with 1/6 deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

