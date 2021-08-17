Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghostriders Transition Operations to NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210817-N-OX321-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 17, 2021) An HM-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to Detachment 1 (Ghostriders) of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, the Dragon Whales, is parked on the Naval Air Station Sigonella flight line, Aug. 17, 2021. The Ghostriders are transitioning their base of operations in Italy to NAS Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghostriders Transition Operations to NAS Sigonella, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dragon Whales
    HSC-28
    NAS Sigonella
    Transition
    Ghostriders
    HM-60S

