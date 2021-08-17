Ghostriders Transition Operations to NAS Sigonella

210817-N-OX321-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 17, 2021) An HM-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to Detachment 1 (Ghostriders) of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, the Dragon Whales, is parked on the Naval Air Station Sigonella flight line, Aug. 17, 2021. The Ghostriders are transitioning their base of operations in Italy to NAS Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

