Human Resources Handles Human Relations at CSTX

Staff Sgt. Eric Hsu, a human resources specialist with the 376th Human Resources Company in Bell, California, reflects on his team's performance after a civilian protest scenario at a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 17, 2021. CSTX enables National Guard and Army Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations through realistic scenarios that are evaluated by observer, coach/trainers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

