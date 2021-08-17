Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Eric Hsu, a human resources specialist with the 376th Human Resources Company in Bell, California, reflects on his team's performance after a civilian protest scenario at a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 17, 2021. CSTX enables National Guard and Army Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations through realistic scenarios that are evaluated by observer, coach/trainers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6789001
    VIRIN: 210817-A-IF990-0110
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Human Resources Handles Human Relations at CSTX [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    GlobalMedic-2021

