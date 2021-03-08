210803-N-DW186-1002 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and NMCB-11, and U.S. Marines assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force depart a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6788906
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-DW186-1002
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|504.38 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad
