NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad

210803-N-DW186-1001 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 transporting U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and NMCB-11, and U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force prepares to land on a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency bio-concrete pad. The Seabees and Marines in flight were crew members that constructed the landing pad. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

