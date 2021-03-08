Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad [Image 1 of 2]

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210803-N-DW186-1001 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 transporting U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and NMCB-11, and U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force prepares to land on a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency bio-concrete pad. The Seabees and Marines in flight were crew members that constructed the landing pad. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 21:26
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Guam
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Indo-Pacific region
    Detail Guam

