A diver surfacing from the water in Women's Bay, Alaska, August 14, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, state partners, and local agencies continue to respond to a diesel oil sheen in Women's Bay. -Courtesy photo by: Global Diving and Salvage
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6788705
|VIRIN:
|210814-G-G0271-439
|Resolution:
|463x539
|Size:
|99.82 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska
