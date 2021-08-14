Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A sonar image of the sunken vessel, Saint Patrick, in Women's Bay, Alaska, August 14, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, state partners, and local agencies continue to respond to a diesel oil sheen in Women's Bay. -Courtesy photo by: E-track

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 18:27
    Photo ID: 6788704
    VIRIN: 210814-G-G0271-029
    Resolution: 542x336
    Size: 61.47 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska
    Coast Guard, state, local agencies continue oil spill response in Women's Bay, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oil
    sunken vessel
    Women's Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT