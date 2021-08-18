Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Sailor Paints the Ship’s Hull [Image 2 of 2]

    PUERTO RICO

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210818-N-KY668-1087 
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 18, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chad Lambert assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), paints the ship’s hull, Aug. 18, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailor Paints the Ship’s Hull [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

