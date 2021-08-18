USS Billings Sailor Paints the Ship’s Hull

210818-N-KY668-1036

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 18, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class John Cox assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) paints the ship’s hull, Aug. 18, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

