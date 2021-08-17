Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Croatian soldiers work together to coordinate mortar fire [Image 5 of 6]

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Croatian Land Forces soldiers help call for fire during a mortar live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 17, 2021. Soldiers from Battle Group Poland practiced night time scenario-based time on target and immediate suppression missions to train on effective and responsive indirect fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    This work, U.S. Army and Croatian soldiers work together to coordinate mortar fire [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mortar
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    CroatiaLandForces

