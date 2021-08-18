U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare 60 mm mortars for firing during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021. Soldiers from Battle Group Poland practiced scenario-based time on target and immediate suppression missions to train on effective and responsive indirect fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 16:56 Photo ID: 6788539 VIRIN: 210818-A-NQ624-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.27 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army and Croatian soldiers work together to coordinate mortar fire [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.