U.S. Army and Croatian soldiers work together to coordinate mortar fire

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare 60 mm mortars for firing during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021. Soldiers from Battle Group Poland practiced scenario-based time on target and immediate suppression missions to train on effective and responsive indirect fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6788539
    VIRIN: 210818-A-NQ624-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
