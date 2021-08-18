U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare 60 mm mortars for firing during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021. Soldiers from Battle Group Poland practiced scenario-based time on target and immediate suppression missions to train on effective and responsive indirect fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6788539
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-NQ624-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Croatian soldiers work together to coordinate mortar fire [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT