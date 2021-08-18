U.S. Department of Defense service members provide security while escorting evacuees in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

