A U.S. Department of Defense service member marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Location: KABUL, AF