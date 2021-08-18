U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, patrol Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6788358
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-CQ002-1238
|Resolution:
|4800x3194
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|48
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Operation Allies Refuge [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
