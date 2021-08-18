Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge [Image 3 of 7]

    Operation Allies Refuge

    AI UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.18.2021

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, receive passengers from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Afghanistan in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanwithdrawal

