U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, receive passengers from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Afghanistan in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:13 Photo ID: 6788357 VIRIN: 210818-F-CQ002-1223 Resolution: 4800x3194 Size: 3.09 MB Location: AI UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 25 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Allies Refuge [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.