Multiple U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft stage at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6788355
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-CQ002-1221
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|AI UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|4
