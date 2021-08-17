Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge [Image 1 of 7]

    Operation Allies Refuge

    AI UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force flying crew chief, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, secures baby formula and diapers on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6788352
    VIRIN: 210817-F-CQ002-1291
    Resolution: 2875x4024
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: AI UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 3

