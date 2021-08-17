A U.S. Air Force flying crew chief, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, secures baby formula and diapers on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

