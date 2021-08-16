Afghanistan withdrawal

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron directs a vehicle into the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

