    Pentagon Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 30 of 32]

    Pentagon Press Briefing on Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, speaks at a press briefing on the Afghanistan withdrawal at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6787815
    VIRIN: 210816-D-WD757-2087
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 32 of 32], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    Spokesperson
    John Kirby
    Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor
    Afghanistan Crisis Action Group

