Garry Reed, director of the Department of Defense’s Afghanistan crisis action group, speaks at a press briefing on the Afghanistan withdrawal at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 10:55
|Photo ID:
|6787803
|VIRIN:
|210816-D-WD757-1659
|Resolution:
|5785x3857
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 32 of 32], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
