Chief Master Sgt. Juan Rodriguez, 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group Detachment 1 Chief Enlisted Leader, addresses the crowd during his promotion ceremony, August 15, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 149th FW Medical Group Det 1 is responsible for fatality search and rescue missions as well as emergency response events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6787650
|VIRIN:
|210815-Z-DL828-0230
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT