Chief Master Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Promotion

Chief Master Sgt. Stan Franklin, 149th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group chief of weapons, stands with CMSgt. Juan Rodriguez, 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group Detachment 1 Chief Enlisted Leader, during Rodriguez’s promotion ceremony, August 15, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 149th FW Medical Group Det 1 is responsible for fatality search and rescue missions as well as emergency response events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Derek Davis)

