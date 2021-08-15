Chief Master Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Promotion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chief Master Sgt. Stan Franklin, 149th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group chief of weapons, stands with CMSgt. Juan Rodriguez, 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group Detachment 1 Chief Enlisted Leader, during Rodriguez’s promotion ceremony, August 15, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 149th FW Medical Group Det 1 is responsible for fatality search and rescue missions as well as emergency response events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Derek Davis)

